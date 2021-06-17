Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 811 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84.

Athena Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

