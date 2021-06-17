Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.62. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 52,148 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Atico Mining news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

