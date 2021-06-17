Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Survey

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Atlas 16.04% 10.05% 3.96%

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.74%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.23 $517.96 million $4.96 8.64 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.33 $192.60 million $0.97 13.81

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.