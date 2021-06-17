Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ATO opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

