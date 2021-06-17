ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $735.23 million, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

