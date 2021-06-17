Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.48

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 16940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

