Auctus Market Capitalization Hits $7.07 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Auctus has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $8,223.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00103115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,934,565 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

