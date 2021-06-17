Audius Market Cap Reaches $124.25 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Audius has a market capitalization of $124.25 million and $8.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

