Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 10,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AUPH opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

