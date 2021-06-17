Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

