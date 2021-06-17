Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.