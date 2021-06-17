Automata Network Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.