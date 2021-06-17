AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.71% of AutoZone worth $221,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO traded down $17.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,373.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,886. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,451.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

