Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.96). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 2,070,019 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £560.07 million and a PE ratio of -26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.97.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

