AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $549.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.74 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $576.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

