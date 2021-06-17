Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35). Avation shares last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 75,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The firm has a market cap of £69.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

