AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,605 ($47.10). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,604 ($47.09), with a volume of 208,211 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVV shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,503.90. The company has a market capitalization of £10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 318.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

