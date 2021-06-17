AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 960.13 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67). 204,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 164,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977 ($12.76).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 985.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

