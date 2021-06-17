Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.74

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 17592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.