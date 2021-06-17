Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

