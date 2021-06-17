Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Avista worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AVA opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

