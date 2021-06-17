Aviva PLC Buys 4,394 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $104,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

