Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,567 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $121,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $12.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.00. 46,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

