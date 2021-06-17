Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $316,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $335.82. 519,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.