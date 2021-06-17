Aviva PLC Has $163.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $163,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.38. 204,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $432.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

