Aviva PLC Has $91.84 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,748 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $91,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $8.06 on Thursday, hitting $209.10. 237,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

