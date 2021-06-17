Aviva PLC Purchases 5,527 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $105,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. 274,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.39. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

