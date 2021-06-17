Aviva PLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $108,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

