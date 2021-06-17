Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $99,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $696.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,826. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.