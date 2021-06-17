Aviva PLC Sells 24,009 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $260,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.10. 95,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

