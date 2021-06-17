Aviva PLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Pfizer by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 60,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 499,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,975,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 228,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

