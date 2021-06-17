Aviva PLC Sells 57,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,112 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $103,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 157,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

