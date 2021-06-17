Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,868 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $147,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 365,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.