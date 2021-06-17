Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189,140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

