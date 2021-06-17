AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of AXIS Capital worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 256,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

