Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.56% of Axonics worth $139,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

