Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Azul worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 49,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

