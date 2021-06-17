Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.15 ($3.99). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 298.80 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,014,429 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.40 ($5.06).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.