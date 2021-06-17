Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

