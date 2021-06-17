Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.96. 120,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.