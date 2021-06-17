Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 29,505 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $339,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

