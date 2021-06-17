Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $98,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $68.62. 1,884,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.