Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $139.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $616.40. 680,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $593.80 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $647.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

