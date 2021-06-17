Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $211.40 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $211,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 2,110,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

