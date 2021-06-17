Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $246,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 103,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.