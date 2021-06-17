Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,690 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Omnicom Group worth $132,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.58. 20,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

