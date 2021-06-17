Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $141,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 564,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

