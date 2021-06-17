Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $122,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,206. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.