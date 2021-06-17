Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $196,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $226.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

