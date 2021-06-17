Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $156,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

