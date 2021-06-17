bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $49.10 or 0.00129069 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $883,764.14 and $235,576.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

